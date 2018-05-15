Raid at Garage of Former Scranton School District Fleet Manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The state attorney general's office raided a garage in Scranton Tuesday morning. It's owned by a mechanic who was contracted with the Scranton school board.

State police along with a van belonging to the state attorney general's office special investigations unit were at Danny's Garage on East Elm Street.

The garage is owned by mechanic Dan Sansky. He was the Scranton School District fleet manager several years ago. A state audit last year found that Sansky and his wife received school district health insurance for 12 years, even though Sansky was never a district employee.

That same audit also found insufficient records of work Sansky did on district vehicles.

The raid may be in response to a request that the Scranton school board made earlier this year, asking the attorney general to investigate how Sansky got the health benefits in the first place.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a member of the school board Tuesday morning who said the board was not expecting this raid but was not surprised by it. The board is cooperating with the attorney general's investigation.