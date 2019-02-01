Arrest Made in Wayne County Homicide

HONESDALE, Pa. — State police in Wayne County have charged a man with criminal homicide for a death of a woman late last year.
Cole Dufton, 25, of Pleasant Mount, was led into his arraignment in Honesdale Friday morning.
According to court records, the charges are in connection with a death on December 18 in Preston Township.
Troopers have been investigating the shooting death of Suzette Bullis, 51. She was found dead inside her home in Preston Township on December 19.
The coroner ruled the death a homicide.
1 Comment
junebug445
All that killing and he’s afraid to go to jail.