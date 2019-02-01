Arrest Made in Wayne County Homicide

State police confirm Cole Dufton’s arrest is in connection to the death of Suzette Bullis. The 51-year-old woman was found shot to death in her home in Preston Twp. back in December. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/L72Tk5lpgb — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) February 1, 2019

HONESDALE, Pa. — State police in Wayne County have charged a man with criminal homicide for a death of a woman late last year.

Cole Dufton, 25, of Pleasant Mount, was led into his arraignment in Honesdale Friday morning.

According to court records, the charges are in connection with a death on December 18 in Preston Township.

Troopers have been investigating the shooting death of Suzette Bullis, 51. She was found dead inside her home in Preston Township on December 19.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide.