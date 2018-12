Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman's death in Wayne County has been ruled a homicide.

According to the coroner, Suzette Bullis, 51 of Preston Township, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities in Wayne County searched Bullis' home near Lakewood on Wednesday after finding her body.

Officials have not said if they have any suspects in the homicide in Wayne County.