Charity Fitness Competition Returns: Clash For Cash 2019

Now is the time to start prepping, training, and finding your fitness friends to gear up for one of northeastern Pennsylvania’s largest charity fitness competitions.

“Clash For Cash 2019” returns to Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

The two-person teams consist of either two men or two women.

Beginners to advanced athletes can compete in Clash For Cash.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Registration for the event opens on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Click here to sign up. Discounted fees are available for those who register early.

WHO IT HELPS:

The money raised at Clash For Cash benefits this fall’s WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 10. The campaign helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

Ryan’s Run is a charity campaign led by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

WNEP-TV is proud to be a media sponsor of this competition.

Head here to learn more about the workouts involved in the charity fitness competition.

The fifth annual Clash For Cash is expected to bring exercise enthusiasts together from around the region who compete for prizes by performing various workouts.

OTHER WAYS TO GET INVOLVED:

Don’t want to compete, but want to be apart of the fun? You can still support this charity competition by donating at the actual event on June 22 or volunteering your time. Contact Charlotte at CWrigh@Allied-Services.org or Erin at EBurns@Allied-Services.org to learn more about how you can get involved. You can also reach them at 570-348-1275.