Behind The Scenes Of Clash For Cash: Web Exclusive

Clash For Cash is one of our area's largest fitness competitions.

140 competitors, made up of teams of two, took part in the event. Athletes of all abilities competed in four different workouts. Some even took part in a final workout. The goal was to find out who is the fittest.

Clash For Cash 2018 happened Saturday, June 23 inside Mohegan Sun Pocono's Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre.

This year's event raised more than $35,000 which benefits this fall's WNEP's Ryan's Run.

Whether you competed in the event, volunteered or just caught a few clips on television, this web only exclusive gives you an all access pass.

From the setup, when volunteers turned the convention center into fitness central, to a closer look at the cause, check out the video for a behind the scenes look.