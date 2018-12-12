Community Rallying Behind 11-Year-Old Girl Hit by a Car

Posted 4:23 am, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 04:22AM, December 12, 2018

A community in Luzerne County is rallying behind a girl badly hurt when she was hit by a car last month.

The owners of Z Flex Fitness and their clients are helping young Dakota Segeda.

The 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 92 in Exeter Township by her home back in November.

She was critically injured. The 5th grader remains hospitalized with brain and other internal injuries.

So, people have started to rally behind her. School, community groups, and other businesses are pitching in to raise money for Dakota.

At Z Flex Fitness, they have a basket raffle to raise money for her recovery.

Dakota’s parents are by her side but say they are overwhelmed and grateful for all this support.

A GoFundMe page has been set help to help Dakota and her family.

