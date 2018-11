× Girl Hit by Vehicle in Exeter Township

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a young girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County.

Exeter Township police say the 11-year-old girl was hit along Route 92 around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 92 was closed for several hours. It reopened around 8 p.m.

Police say they do not expect to file any charges.