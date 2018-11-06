Special Election Possible in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A politician who died last month is still on the ballot in Lackawanna County.

It could lead to another election next year.

Sid Michaels Kavulich served the 114th legislative district.

He was running for reelection when he died last month from complications from heart surgery.

Kavulich was first elected in 2010. The Democrat served on several committees including agriculture and rural affairs, commerce and finance.

Kavulich was running for reelection this year unopposed. There was no time to change the ballot after his death and so, voters may reelect him today.

"Sid's name did remain on the ballot because he passed away after our ballots had been printed unless someone mounts a write-in, there's a good possibility we will have a special election next year," said Marion Medalis, the Director of Lackawanna County Elections.

The Speaker of the House will set the date for the special election.

The director of elections says back in 2000 there was a special election for the same legislative district because the lawmaker resigned.

