Newswatch 16 has learned a lawmaker from Lackawanna County has died.

Sid Michaels Kavulich represented the 114th District of the state house since he was elected in 2010.

The 114th District covers parts of Lackawanna County.

The Democrat from Taylor died after having heart surgery earlier this month.

Rep. Michaels was a longtime sports anchor at WYOU.

He was 62 years old.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.