Boyfriend Admits to Pike County Killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD, Pa. -- A man from Pike County pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to killing his girlfriend and burning her body at a former llama farm.

Sky McDonough of Milford pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in Pike County Court.

McDonough admitted to killing Leanna Walker, also of Milford, in April of 2016.

Investigators say McDonough was a crazed and jealous boyfriend and believed Walker was cheating on him.

McDonough was charged with her death last year.

Walker's body was found in May of 2016 on a llama farm in Milford Township, where McDonough once worked.

Supporters of Walker could be seen fighting back tears as McDonough admitted to the killing.

McDonough's defense attorney says this plea was a "no-brainer" because if McDonough chose to go through with a trial and was found guilty of first-degree murder, he would be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A date has not yet been scheduled for McDonough's sentencing.