Man Charged in 2016 Death of Teen in Pike County

Sky McDonough

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged in the death of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared more than a year ago in Pike County.

State police at Blooming Grove have filed kidnapping and murder charges against Sky McDonough, 26.

Leanna Walker, 17, disappeared last April. Her body was found one month later on a llama farm in Milford Township where McDonough used to work

McDonough maintained his innocence as he was led from his arraignment.

McDonough was in custody on other charges and is back in the Pike County jail after being charged with the murder of the teenager.

