WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crestwood students are heading back to class Friday morning in Luzerne County.

All the schools in the district in Mountain Top area on a two-hour delay on Friday, October 26.

Teachers will ride on six of the buses to and from class.

School was canceled Wednesday and Thursday this week after an audit found more than 30 drivers do not have up to date background checks.

Officials say they hope to have all of those checks finished by Monday.