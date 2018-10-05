Rep. Kavulich Hospitalized after Heart Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A state representative from our area is recovering in a Philadelphia hospital after suffering complications during heart surgery.

Sid Michaels Kavulich has represented the 114th District since he was elected in 2010.

The 114th District covers parts of Lackawanna Luzerne Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties.

His wife Linda Kavulich says he suffered complications while having a heart valve replaced on Thursday. He regained consciousness on Friday and his condition improved after having exploratory surgery to stop internal bleeding.

She says he's not out of the woods yet and will have to have additional operations. She is asking for prayers for Sid and that people donate blood.