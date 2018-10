× Police Investigating More Gunfire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shots were fired in downtown Scranton again.

The latest incident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Spruce Street and Jefferson Avenue in the city’s downtown.

Police confirm shots were fired, but they will not say if anyone was hit or what started the incident.

Shots were fired in the same area one week ago. Police in Scranton will not say if the cases are connected.