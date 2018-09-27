Former Bloomsburg University Professor Sentenced on Child Porn Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A former philosophy professor at Bloomsburg University is headed to prison for having child pornography.

Scott Lowe was sentenced Thursday to 11 and a half to 23 and a half months behind bars. He must register as a sex offender for 15 years and can have no contact with minors.

In June, Lowe pleaded guilty to having child pornography on his work computer.

According to arrest papers, during a routine check of campus computers in February, an employee noticed malware and traced it to Lowe's desktop in his office in Bakeless Hall, finding a pornographic image of a young girl.

Police and investigators with the attorney general's office say they found even more pornographic images on the computer.