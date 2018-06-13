× Former Professor Admits to Child Porn Charges

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A former professor at Bloomsburg University admitted Wednesday to charges related to child pornography.

Scott Lowe pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual abuse of children related to the possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said he had four images of children under the age of 18 on his computer. Sentencing will take place after 90 days.

According to arrest papers, during a routine check of campus computers, an employee noticed malware and traced it to Lowe’s desktop in his office in Bakeless Hall, finding a pornographic image of a young girl.

Police and investigators with the attorney general’s office say they found even more pornographic images on the computer.

Lowe was suspended by the university and retired a few days later.

