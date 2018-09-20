Coaches Corner: Critique Stroudsburg, Lackawanna Trail, Wellsboro and Valley View

Posted 8:28 pm, September 20, 2018, by

The coaches take a close look at a QB draw, well-played screen, pouch kick, and fumble recovery.  We'll feature Stroudsburg, Lackawanna Trail, Wellsboro and Valley View

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s