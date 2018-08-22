× Coaches Corner 2018

COACHES CORNER

Thursday Nights

Prime Time: 8:00pm

WNEP2

You can now be a part of Coaches Corner. Look for the weekly poll. Ask the Coaches a question. Let them know your take on their commentary!

WNEP-TV’s sports team is gearing up for another exciting high school football season. There’s no better way to stay on top of the week by week developments than tuning in to Coaches’ Corner every Thursday night at 8:00, only on WNEP2!

Join Sportswatch 16’s Jim Coles, along with coaching legends Steve Armillay and Dave “Whitey Williams”, as they get the inside scoop on the great battles on the field.

As an added bonus, the first Coaches’ Corner show will feature a full one-hour preview show that takes you around the circuit for the most insightful look at the 2018 season. This show will also feature Todd Bartley from Central Pennsylvania’s Fox Sports Williamsport.

Join us each week when the guys look toward the week’s top contests, and see how the playoff scene comes together.

The Penn State Football Story follows Coaches’ Corner, Thursday nights at 8:30, only on WNEP2.

Your Coaches’ Corner hosts are:

Newswatch 16 Sports’ Jim Coles

Steve Armillay

Dave “Whitey” Williams

Your featured reporter is: