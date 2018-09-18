Parents, Students react to former Scranton School District fleet manager accused of defrauding the district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa.. -- Daniel Sansky of Jefferson Township left his arraignment in West Scranton without having to post bail.

The state attorney general accuses the former fleet manager for the Scranton School District of defrauding the district of hundreds of thousands of dollars by overbilling the district for work done on district vehicles and on the personal vehicles of some district employees between 2005 and 2017.

At Scranton High School, parents and students gathered for an afternoon game of football.

They were angered to learn that Sansky allegedly overbilled the district for work done at his auto body shop, Danny`s Auto Service in West Scranton, especially since the district just cut teachers and programs.

Investigators say Sansky even went as far as to replace tires on a district garbage truck 114 times over a 40-month period.

“The kids are losing,” said parent Bill Dinterman. “Nobody else is losing. The kids, all the programs are being cut and everything else and it`s just because of greed and politics.”

“It is a felony, he stole,” said parent Sarah Glenn. “He took something away from all the children and their education, whether it be for sports or anything else.”

“There`s teachers that I know that lost their jobs and I really liked them. They could have made an impact on a lot of students and now they can`t,” said West Scranton sophomore Alana Scanlon.

The investigation into Sansky began after his name was mentioned in a scathing report done by the auditor general on the district`s finances.

In May, agents raided his auto shop.

Investigators say they found he serviced the personal vehicles of district employees or their family members and billed the district for the work.

“I feel like they should be putting the students and their education before their so-called needs or wants,” said West Scranton sophomore Gabriella Acciocco.

The state attorney general's office says while Sansky was not a district employee both he and his wife received health care benefits from the district.

However, since the district is self-insured it legally can offer health care to sub-contractors.

The AG's office says the investigation is on-going.