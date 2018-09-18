× Former Scranton School District Fleet Manager Charged with Overbilling District

SCRANTON, Pa. — The state attorney general has filed felony charges against the former fleet manager for the Scranton School District.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced first-degree felony charges against Daniel Sansky, 67, of Jefferson Township, Tuesday morning.

.@PAAttorneyGen has filed felony charges against the Scranton School District’s former fleet manger Dan Sansky. Sansky was mentioned in a scathing audit of district finances & his auto shop was raided earlier this year. @wnep — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 18, 2018

The attorney general’s office accuses Sansky of defrauding the district of hundreds of thousands of dollars by overbilling the district for work and for billing the district for work done on the personal vehicles of some district employees between August 2005 and August 2017, when he was the district’s fleet manager.

The charges come following a statewide grand jury investigation.

The investigation showed Sansky overbilled for work at his auto body shop, Danny’s Auto Service. According to the attorney general, in one instance, Danny’s Auto Service claimed to change 114 tires on one garbage truck over a 40-month period. Sansky submitted separate invoices that he installed eight new tires, then replaced those same eight tires three days later and disposed of the old tires. After Sansky was replaced as fleet manager, that same truck only needed one new set of tires over a seven-month period, the attorney general said.

Investigators allege Sansky worked with an unnamed district employee to submit invoices that were never reviewed or approved by the district chief operations officer.

State police and the attorney general’s office raided Danny’s Auto Service back in May.

Sansky was mentioned in a scathing audit of the Scranton School District released by Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale last year.

Sansky was charged with corrupt organizations, dealing in unlawful proceeds, criminal conspiracy, and other felony offenses.