× Charges for Driver Who Hit, Killed Lawnmower Operator in Bradford County

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have charged a man who hit and killed a man on a riding lawnmower with his pickup truck in Bradford County.

Ryan Austin, 24, of Middlebury Center, is charged with accidents involving death or injury, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and other charges.

According to state police, Austin was driving on a suspended license from a previous DUI conviction when he hit the victim on Route 328, near the New York state line, just before 11 p.m. on June 4.

The driver of the lawnmower, Robert Bolt, 52, of Millerton, was killed.

Investigators said Austin did not stop to help or contact police.

Troopers also say Bolt was at fault because they say he was drunk at the time, he was driving the lawnmower on the road at night with no lights, and Bolt also had his license suspended due to a previous DUI.