WELLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man riding a lawnmower was struck and killed in Bradford County.

State police say Robert Bolt, 52, of Millerton, was hit around 11 p.m. Monday on Route 328 just south of the New York state line.

The driver of the pickup that hit Bolt then took off.

Police say they’ve identified the driver and charges are pending.