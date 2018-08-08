Wilkes-Barre Area to Combine Coughlin, Meyers, GAR

Posted 12:06 pm, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:16PM, August 8, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- All of the high schools in Wilkes-Barre will now be combined into one building.

The Wilkes-Barre Area School Board has been working for years to combine Coughlin and Meyers High Schools, but in a vote Tuesday night, they decided to include GAR High School that plan.

The district's business manager confirms to Newswatch 16 the vote passed 6 to 3.

The board has discussed including GAR in its consolidation plan in the past.

The district plans to build a new school on land in Plains Township to replace the older schools.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the district to see why GAR is being added to the consolidation. The superintendent was not available for comment.

Construction has not started on the new school yet.

it is expected to be completed within the next three years.

 

