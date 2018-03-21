School Closings And Delays

Plans for New Wilkes-Barre High School Released

Posted 1:32 pm, March 21, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District has released drawings of its proposed new high school.

The architectural renderings show a sprawling high school building that would be built near the district’s Solomon Plains Complex in Plains Township.

Photo Gallery

The district plans to merge Coughlin and Meyers High Schools into this new location.

The district originally planned to build at the site of Coughlin in downtown Wilkes-Barre but that plan was shot down. These new drawings are just preliminary plans for the new high school in Plains Township.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s