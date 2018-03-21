Plans for New Wilkes-Barre High School Released

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District has released drawings of its proposed new high school.

The architectural renderings show a sprawling high school building that would be built near the district’s Solomon Plains Complex in Plains Township.

The district plans to merge Coughlin and Meyers High Schools into this new location.

The district originally planned to build at the site of Coughlin in downtown Wilkes-Barre but that plan was shot down. These new drawings are just preliminary plans for the new high school in Plains Township.

