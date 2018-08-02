× Van Allegedly Stolen by Fugitive Shawn Christy Found in West Virginia

Federal investigators say they have found the van allegedly stolen by fugitive Shawn Christy. They say it was recovered Thursday morning in Nitro, West Virginia.

A vehicle Christy is suspected of stealing from Butler Twp, Luzerne Co., PA July 29 was found today in the area of Nitro, West Virginia. People should remain vigilant & report any sightings to law enforcement ASAP. He's believed to be armed and dangerous. https://t.co/wVOlhHR2XO — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) August 2, 2018

U.S. Marshals believe Christy stole the van from a school bus garage in Butler Township earlier this week. They have been searching for him in Luzerne County since last week.

Last week, U.S. Marshals started searching for Christy in Butler Township in Luzerne County after they say he broke into a relative’s home and stole guns.

Christy, 26, from McAdoo, has been on the run since June. He’s wanted by U.S. Marshals for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump and other government officials.

Authorities began their search in June near Christy’s home in McAdoo. That search led them to the Canadian border. Police believe Christy stole a pickup truck from his former employer, Hazleton Oil. The truck was found near the Canadian border in upstate New York.

Another vehicle was stolen in New York state near where Christy crossed the border. That car was found overheated near Clarks Summit.

There is a reward for information leading to Christy’s arrest.