Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Threatening President Trump, Government Officials

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Schuylkill County man is wanted by U.S. Marshals for threatening President Donald Trump and other government officials.

US Marshals are searching for Shawn, 26, Christy of McAdoo. He’s accused of threatening government officials, including @POTUS @WNEP $5,000 reward for info leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/Ln0dhsCqln — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) June 20, 2018

U.S. Marshals are searching for Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo. They began searching for him Wednesday morning in Kline Township after executing a warrant.

Officials say he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at (484) 358-1974.

There is a $5,000 reward for any info leading to his arrest.

The FBI and the US Marshals are searching for Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo. They have been in the borough since 5 am searching for him. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/6obnQTdWpb — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) June 20, 2018

Christy and his father Craig were sentenced to probation back in 2012 for harassing the lawyer representing former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.