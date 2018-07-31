× Turbotville Great Valu Open for Business

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — Back in May, we heard that a grocery store in Northumberland County was going to close this summer, but that store is now back open for business and customers and employees are breathing a sigh of relief.

People walked in and out of the Turbotville Great Valu in Northumberland County on Tuesday.

The store was set to close earlier this month, but private owners bought and reopened the store, much to the delight of the customers and employees.

“I was disappointed, like, because I shop here all the time and I am glad somebody took it over because I would’ve missed it,” Sue Seese said.

The previous owners told Newswatch 16 the store, built in the late 1960s, was supposed to close at the beginning of July. It did close but for just one day.

With the closest store miles away, customers hoped someone would buy the grocery store and then someone did just that.

“People were really nervous when we thought we were shutting down so it is nice that we are still open and open for business,” Maggen Hess said.

It is business as usual at Turbotville Great Valu; in fact, new ownership added an extra hour for families to come in and shop.

“When you come in here, you always see somebody you know. It is a great place to come and talk to people,” Seese added.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they are happy their hometown grocery store is staying open.