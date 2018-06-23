Clash for Cash Raises More Than $35,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A lot of sweat--and a lot of fitness--made for another record-breaking year at a special event in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey announced the big total Saturday afternoon at Clash for Cash. In all, $35,562 was raised. That’s up $5,000 from last year.

The charity fitness competition benefits this fall’s WNEP’s Ryan’s Run, which helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

140 competitors from three states took part in the fourth annual event inside Mohegan Sun Pocono’s convention center near Wilkes-Barre.

"It’s awestruck, just to be here with all with all of these great athletes," said Jeff Georgia of Clarks Summit. "Not everyone can do what we’re doing, so the money that we’re raising really helps make their quality of life better."

WNEP-TV was a proud media sponsor of the event that had athletes competing for various prizes to find who was the fittest.