Search Continues for Man Accused of Threats Against President Trump

MCADOO, Pa. -- It is day two of the search for a man in Schuylkill County who is accused of making threats against the president.

Federal agents were still in McAdoo Thursday looking for Shawn Christy.

Newswatch 16 spoke to people who live in McAdoo who say they can't believe all of this commotion is happening here.

U.S. Marshals and the FBI are still in McAdoo searching for 26-year-old Shawn Christy.

"He's a nut. they should get him off the streets. That's what I think," said resident Ed McAllose.

"I don't think he'll hurt anybody," said resident Mary Wysgo.

Authorities started searching for Christy Wednesday. They believe he is hiding out in the woods near his home in McAdoo.

He is accused of making threats on social media toward President Donald Trump and Northampton County's district attorney, as well as police.

People who live in McAdoo are shocked to see such a heavy police presence in the borough.

"I just saw a helicopter flying over the top of my house for hours and hours I even had the binoculars on wondering what the heck is going on," McAllose said.

Many of them don't understand why Christy would make threats like this.

"I think it's terrible. A lot of this goes on anymore with people hurting other people. It needs to stop," Patricia Katlna said.

Christy has a history of making threats. In 2012, he and his father were sentenced to probation for making threats against Sarah Palin.

People in McAdoo are hoping he is caught soon.

"He could be suffering from mental illness and not taking his medication or you never know what he is capable of doing," Katlna said.

"The way things are all going today in this world, you never know what your neighbor's going to be like," Wysgo added.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Christy's capture.

Officials say he is considered "armed and dangerous" and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or U.S. Marshals at (484) 358-1974.