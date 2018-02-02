Father Sent to Prison for Child Endangerment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- One of two people accused of neglecting their baby in Lackawanna County is headed to prison.

Gerard Nealon of Scranton was sentenced Thursday to nine months to two years behind bars.

He pleaded guilty last year to child endangerment.

Authorities say Nealon and the child's mother failed to get medical care soon enough for their son who was suffering from severe malnutrition, liver and kidney damage.