SCRANTON -- A man is facing charges after his infant son was allegedly neglected.

Police say Gerard Nealon, 33, of Scranton, along with the boy's mother, Rebecca Palukonis, 35, are charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the boy was found malnourished with liver and kidney damage.

The boy is being treated at a facility in the Lehigh Valley.