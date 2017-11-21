Accused Trooper Shooter in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTON -- The man accused of shooting at two state troopers during a traffic stop earlier this month was in court Tuesday.

Daniel Clary, 22, of Effort, was in Northampton County Court to face a judge following a highway shootout that sent state police Cpl. Seth Kelly to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In addition to attempted homicide of a law enforcement official, Clary faces two new charges -- driving while intoxicated and a second count of disarming a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Clary was under the influence of marijuana when he was pulled over on Route 33 near Nazareth earlier this month.

"We want to get to trial right away and get here and get this thing started so I can get this guy locked up for the rest of his life," said Northampton County First Deputy District Attorney Terry Houck.

Toxicology tests show Clary was under the influence of marijuana when he was pulled over.

Trooper Ryan Seiple made the traffic stop and took the stand to testify.

Trooper Seiple says after Clary was given a speeding citation, he was free to go, but when Clary flagged Trooper Seiple down to ask more questions about the citation, it was discovered Clary may be under the influence, and Seiple called in Cpl. Kelly for backup.

Seiple says after Clary failed field sobriety tests, he became aggressive, resisted arrest, and began physically fighting with troopers on the side of the road.

The trooper says Clary did not obey commands and that he attempted to grab both troopers' guns from their holsters.

Trooper Seiple said, "I remember being in fear for my life. I thought in my head if he got my gun, he would kill me."

Eventually, Clary was able to free himself from the trooper's restraint and grabbed his gun and fired it at troopers.

Both troopers were able to shoot back, but Clary managed to get to his car and drive to a hospital.

Cpl. Kelly was shot in the leg and chest and is still recovering.

All charges were bound over for court.

"I'm prepared for trial. I am totally prepared for trial. He isn't getting any deals. He got his break when Cpl. Kelly survived. That is the only break he is getting," Houck said.

Clary is scheduled to be back in Northampton County court for a formal arraignment in February.

