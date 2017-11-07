State Trooper Shot during Traffic Stop in Northampton County
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Northampton County Tuesday morning, troopers confirm.
Authorities said it happened on Route 191 near Stockertown.
There is no word on the condition of the trooper.
Investigators are looking for the shooter.
Route 33 is closed in both directions near the scene.
Developing story, check back for updates.
40.821969 -75.297226
5 comments
JessicaInWilliamsport
Actually, I’d say everyone is jumpy or tense anymore. Especially when you see authority figures behaving badly and getting away with it. (like shooting innocent people who they stopped for a broken taillight) One of the things that baffles me, is that the officer(s) are allowed a low threshold of fear to cite “fearing for their life” as justification for shooting. What about the person pulled over for a minor infraction? Don’t you think it’s possible that those people “fear for their lives” as well? Not that I condone shooting anyone in these situations…. but let’s be balanced, m’kay?
berrios
dangerous world
Lance
And yet there will be those idiots who don’t understand why a police officer is tense/jumpy. Because you never know what is going to happen when you get to the car window. I hope the officer is ok
Duane Charlotte Dailey
I agree 100%, what the hell is wrong with people anymore.
Gibsonia
It’s when people lost respect for simple things like saying the pledge of allegiance and when they take a knee to the anthem things start going sour !