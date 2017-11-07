× State Trooper Shot during Traffic Stop in Northampton County

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Northampton County Tuesday morning, troopers confirm.

Authorities said it happened on Route 191 near Stockertown.

Troop M reports one trooper shot during traffic stop on Rt. 191, Plainfield Twp., Northampton County. More information to come as available. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 7, 2017

There is no word on the condition of the trooper.

Investigators are looking for the shooter.

Traffic being diverted on Route 33 southbound off Belfast exit to Tatamy. Police investigating a shooting involving a trooper. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/qC8KhDLDQi — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 7, 2017

Route 33 is closed in both directions near the scene.

Developing story, check back for updates.