More Charges Filed Against Rape Suspect
NANTICOKE — A man from Luzerne County, already in prison on rape charges, is now accused of another violent assault.
Police say Michael Foschini, 25, of Nanticoke kidnapped and raped a woman in a cemetery in 2012.
Investigators say Foschini committed similar crimes in 2011.
Foschini is also accused of a shooting in Wilkes-Barre in 2014.
41.205360 -76.004923
1 Comment
The Duke of the dancing skeletons
This guys livin the dream now in prison.
I hope they hand out extremely slippery bar of soap.
Comments are closed.