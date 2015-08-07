More Charges Filed Against Rape Suspect

NANTICOKE — A man from Luzerne County, already in prison on rape charges, is now accused of another violent assault.

Police say Michael Foschini, 25, of Nanticoke kidnapped and raped a woman in a cemetery in 2012.

Investigators say Foschini committed similar crimes in 2011.

Foschini is also accused of a shooting in Wilkes-Barre in 2014.

