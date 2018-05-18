Authorities Raid Home of Former Wyoming Mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa. -- State police are in Wyoming borough raiding the home of a former mayor.

On Friday, authorities raided the home of Bob Boyer, who served as mayor of the borough for 12 years. He also was the chairman of the Luzerne County Democratic party for close to a decade.

State police agents from the computer crimes unit removed a computer hard drive from Boyer's home and a laptop computer.

Newswatch 16 has confirmed that state police got the search warrant Friday morning, but the warrant has not been made public yet.

Boyer said he would make a comment when state police leave the scene.

This is the third time this year state police have seized computers and records from current and former Wyoming borough officials.

In January, agents took computers and files from the private office of borough manager Tamra Smith. She happens to be Boyer's girlfriend.

On Tuesday afternoon, police took the computer from the police SUV used by police commissioner Michael Flanagan. Sources say the same computer has been missing from Laflin borough since 2014.

It is not clear if these three events are related.

Boyer was defeated in his re-election bid last fall.