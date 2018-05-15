Computer Seized: Stolen or Missing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa. -- For the second time this year, state police agents were in Wyoming borough serving a search warrant and seizing property.

State police agents checked inside the Chevy Tahoe SUV used primarily by Wyoming Borough Police Commissioner Michael Flanagan on Tuesday.

Once there, the agents get to the computer, look at the serial number, and determine it belongs to a neighboring community.

"I was contacted by the Pennsylvania State Police regarding an investigation they were doing involving missing property from Laflin Borough Police," said Wyoming Mayor Joe Dominic.

Laflin borough reported the computer missing in 2015 when it disbanded its police department.

An inventory found the computer, a stun gun, and several rounds of ammunition belonging to the borough were missing.

At the time, Laflin borough's police chief was Michael Flanagan. He's now Wyoming borough's police commissioner.

Flanagan's office said he is on vacation out of town and was unavailable for comment.

In January, police took computers and records from the private accounting business of Wyoming Borough Manager Tamra Smith.

Police won't say if that is related to Tuesday's police activity.