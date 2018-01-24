× Raid at Office of Former Wyoming Borough Manager

WYOMING — Authorities raided an accounting office in Wyoming, Luzerne County Wednesday morning, and officials say it has something to do with the former borough manager.

Police raided the office of Tamra Smith which is just two doors down from the Wyoming borough building and a search warrant shows investigators are conducting a criminal investigation into the finances of the borough library and volunteer fire company that has since closed.

State police officers took out computers and records from the home that doubles as the office of Tamra Smith.

According to the criminal affidavit, police are looking for records of the Wyoming Free Library, the Wyoming Hose Company Number 1, and Wyoming Ambulance.

Smith had been the treasurer of these organizations, according to court papers.

According to the affidavit, Smith filled out the tax records for the library for four years and an independent audit found problems with Smith’s numbers.

The investigation is also focusing on the finances of the Wyoming Hose Company Number 1. The affidavit says Smith never turned over the financial records of the volunteer fire department when she left.

The affidavit says investigators are looking for evidence of theft by deception, fraud, and forgery.

At this time, no one has been charged, and no one has commented on the raid.