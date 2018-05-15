Election Results
School Closings And Delays

Trees Down, Roads Blocked off in Stroudsburg

Posted 7:08 pm, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:54PM, May 15, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- There is considerable damage on Main Street in Stroudsburg after storms came through on Tuesday.

One section of Main Street is closed off because of a fallen tree.

At Stroudsburg High School, soccer nets were blown over, and there was damage to the high school tennis court

Traffic lights are also out, and there is some damage to utility poles.

Utility companies reported power outages in the area.

While one person was killed after a tree fell on a car near Effort, there were no reports of anyone hurt in the Stroudsburg area.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s