Trees Down, Roads Blocked off in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- There is considerable damage on Main Street in Stroudsburg after storms came through on Tuesday.

One section of Main Street is closed off because of a fallen tree.

At Stroudsburg High School, soccer nets were blown over, and there was damage to the high school tennis court

Traffic lights are also out, and there is some damage to utility poles.

Utility companies reported power outages in the area.

While one person was killed after a tree fell on a car near Effort, there were no reports of anyone hurt in the Stroudsburg area.