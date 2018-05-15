One Dead After Tree Falls on Car in Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The coroner has been called after a tree fell on a car in the Poconos.

What started as a warm sunny day, quickly turned dark and stormy Tuesday afternoon. A strong line of thunderstorms blew through northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Around 4 p.m., a tree fell onto a car in the area of Jonas Road and Galaxy Way in Chestnuthill Township near Effort.

The coroner confirmed one man was killed. His name has not been released.

Sections of Jonas Road and Galaxy Way are closed in that area. There is no word when they will reopen.