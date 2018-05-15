Tens of Thousands Without Power After Powerful Storms

Election Results
Tens of thousands of homes and business are without power after all strong storms blew through the area prompting several tornado warnings.

PPL outages in northeastern Pennsylvania shows most of the outages are in the Poconos, with 16,000 in Monroe County and 11,000 in Wayne County. There are outages in Luzerne, Northumberland, Lackawanna, and Columbia counties, too.

Met Ed’s coverage area in the Poconos was also hit hard. It lists outages in Monroe and Pike counties adding up to more than 20,000.

Penelec also lists outages in Wyoming, Lycoming, and Bradford counties.

Links below provide the latest power outage information for your area.

