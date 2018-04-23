Search Continues for Driver in Luzerne County Hit and Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County are looking for a car they say hit a pedestrian on Saturday night near Wilkes-Barre, then fled the scene.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Oxford and Luzerne Streets in Hanover Township, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now looking for a 2006 white Ford Mustang with a black top and black stripe on the side. The car is also missing a mirror on the passenger's side of the vehicle.

News of the hit and run was relayed quickly to a local salon owner.

"A lot of people have said to me 'Oh my goodness, have you heard what happened in front of your salon?' I had a couple people, a couple friends and clients messaging me asking if everything is OK. 'Nothing happened with you guys?' I said, 'No, we're good,'" said owner Haley Hughes.

The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour and although there is no stop sign at the intersection of Oxford and Luzerne, there is a crosswalk.

Those who are familiar with walking in the area say this is a very busy road.

"It's scary. It's definitely scary. I'll definitely watch where I'm going next time to make sure nobody's coming," Josie Matthews said.

"It connects the San Souci Parkway and other parts of Wilkes-Barre, so it's one of the main areas to go to all of the stuff on the San Souci, so a lot of people drive on this road to get to the San Souci, then to downtown Wilkes-Barre," Hughes said.

If you have any information, call Hanover Township police.