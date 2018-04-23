Driver in Hanover Township Hit and Run Surrenders to Police

Posted 9:30 pm, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:28PM, April 23, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County say the driver in a hit and run has turned himself in.

Police say a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Oxford and Luzerne Streets in Hanover Township around 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was seriously hurt, and the driver did not stop.

Police impounded a white Ford Mustang they believed to be the vehicle involved on Monday.

Emiliano Hernandez, 44, of Hanover Township, went to the Hanover Township police station on Monday and told police he was the driver, investigators said.

Police say the victim, Peter Mangino, 59, of Hanover Township, is in critical condition in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Hernandez was charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed and drivers required to be licensed.

He is locked up in the Luzerne County jail on $100,000 straight cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for May 2.

