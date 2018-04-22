× Police Looking for Vehicle After Hit and Run

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a white Ford Mustang after officers say the vehicle hit a person then took off around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators spent hours reconstructing the crash scene on Oxford Street in Hanover Township.

The victim was attempting to cross the street at the time, said police.

No name has been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from Hanover Township Police.

The vehicle, a 2006 Mustang with a black top and black stripe on its side, should be missing the side view mirror on the passenger side. It should also have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information on the hit and run should call police at (570) 825-1254.