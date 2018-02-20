Former Wrestling Coach Sent to Prison for Sexual Abuse of Boys He Coached

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- A former wrestling coach who admitted to sexually assaulting two boys has been sentenced to a long prison term.

Ron Gorman, formerly of Stroud Township, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 to 40 years in prison for assaulting the boys he coached between 2006 and 2009.

Gorman moved to Georgia in 2009. He was also arrested there for similar misconduct but never charged.

He was arrested in March of 2017 and pleaded guilty in November.

The former coach was brought back to Pennsylvania after two victims from his program in the Poconos came forward -- two men, now in their 20s, from Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg. Both were 10 years old when the alleged abuse began.

According to court paperwork, the alleged abuse of both victims happened in a number of different places, including Gorman's home in Monroe County, various hotels throughout the Poconos, even out of state.