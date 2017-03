× Former Youth Wrestling Coach Back in PA to Face Child Sex Abuse Charges

EAST STROUDSBURG — A youth wrestling coach accused of sexually assaulting two boys is back in Monroe County.

Ron Gorman ran Stroudsburg Area Youth Wrestling until he moved in 2009.

Gorman was extradited from Georgia.

Troopers say two of Gorman’s former students came forward earlier this month with accusations that Gorman sexually abused them.

His arraignment is set for Wednesday in Monroe County.