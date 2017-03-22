× Former Youth Wrestling Coach Arraigned on Child Sex Abuse Charges

STROUD TOWNSHIP — A former Stroudsburg Area youth wrestling coach is now facing a list of child sex abuse charges.

Authorities say Ron Gorman, who once lived in Stroud Township, sexually assaulted two of his former wrestling students.

“The charges that have been lodged against Mr. Gorman speak for themselves. He is just not safe for the community,” said Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Julieane Fry.

Gorman moved to Georgia in 2009. He was arrested there earlier this month for similar misconduct, but never charged.

The former coach was brought back to Pennsylvania after two victims from his program in the Poconos came forward a few weeks ago — a now 20-year-old man from Stroudsburg, and a now 20-year-old man from East Stroudsburg.

Both were 10 years old when the alleged abuse began.

According to court paperwork, the alleged abuse of both victims happened in a number of different places, including Gorman’s home in Monroe County, various hotels throughout the Poconos, even out of state.

Gorman’s attorney says his client is maintaining his innocence. He says the charges are straining on the entire family, including Gorman’s wife who was at his arraignment.

“The indications are that is a gentleman who was nothing but a fantastic role model for the vast majority of children for the last 30-plus years and the amount of digging that had to be done by the commonwealth to find two people to say something not of that nature or character is significant,” said defense attorney Brett Riegel.

Officials in Monroe County believe there might be more victims out there.

“We would hope that they would come forward. But we understand and respect their privacy,” said Fry.

According to the judge, because Gorman is a potential flight risk and because of the charges against him, bail was set at $1million.

Gorman is currently locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 31.