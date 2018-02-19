Supreme Court Issues New Congressional District Map

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has put out a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts.

This comes after a political and legal battle over alleged gerrymandering.

The court ruled last month the current districts violated the state’s constitution.

Last week, Governor Tom Wolf rejected a proposed map that was created by the legislature, leading to the Supreme Court’s new version of the district map.

There are major changes to districts in our viewing area.

Republicans are likely to challenge this ruling saying the constitution gives lawmakers the job of drawing districts, not courts.

