Supreme Court Issues New Congressional District Map

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has put out a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts.
This comes after a political and legal battle over alleged gerrymandering.
The court ruled last month the current districts violated the state’s constitution.
Last week, Governor Tom Wolf rejected a proposed map that was created by the legislature, leading to the Supreme Court’s new version of the district map.
There are major changes to districts in our viewing area.
Republicans are likely to challenge this ruling saying the constitution gives lawmakers the job of drawing districts, not courts.
See fullscreen comparison image HERE.
District 12:
District 9:
District 8:
District 7:
40.264287 -76.883959
14 comments
Charlie
if democrats can’t win on their message or cheating this is sure to work ! well played
Common Sense
This is not a function of the state courts! First they give an unrealistic deadline to get it done, then the socialist governor doesn’t like it. So what’s the court do? Meh, we’ll just do it ourselves!
This will be overturned by higher courts.
We’re living in dangerous times folks!
Proletariat
Looks good to me. For once they aren’t splitting Northumberland and Sunbury. The populations are essentially two halves of one whole so having them being in two districts was always dumb.
Common Sense
We’re glad you support this illegal map. It makes as much sense as your gun control proposal.
Alex Knauth
I like the Swiping thing on the map, but can they/you fix it so that the two maps are lined up with each other at the same size?
WNEP Website Guru
Sure thing, Alex, its already taken care of just for you!
Thanks for your support.
warningfakenews
The challenge will be brought before the SCOTUS which will slap the SCOTCOPA silly.
poindexter
your vote dont count anyway…anybody vote on this?
John doe
The PA supreme court is a corrupt pile of stuff that does the liberal scum bidding. The are as corrupt as the clinton and Obama criminals.
ANTIFA
The only scum is CONservatives like you. Keep waving your flag, and stroking your gun.
Penn Deutsch
ANTIFA calling other people scum, LMAO!!!
Cowboy
I am stroking, stroking and stroking. AWWWW it feels so good! Flag is up and gun is lived. I pledge allegiance to America and not for what you stand for ANTIFA!
Bill
Liberal scum who don’t understand Socialism. To all of the idiots on here I recommend visiting Cuba or Venezuela before running your know nothing brain washed pie holes. Better yet Google them!!!
johnnyd
Antifa are pussies