Governor Rejects Republican Redistricting Map
HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf has announced he is rejecting a Republican proposal to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional district map.
Wolf calls the GOP plan “partisan” and “gerrymandered.”
Now the state Supreme Court can create its own version after it ruled the current congressional districts are unconstitutional.
40.273191 -76.886701
28 comments
Cowboy
WOLF we want to pay more tax, can you fix that? LMAO!
Shirtless
Obama won PA in 2012 after this unconstitutional map was done. Should we spend more tax (i.e. YOUR) money for a re-count? Most of us already can see that it would have to either be complacency or forgery for Wolf to get re-elected. I hope that there is more ballot scrutiny that comes of this and voters make their voices heard when the time comes.
🤔
I said a week or so ago he would reject it. The previous map favored the dumocrats now it was more equal. This fool needs to go and be replaced by a republican. They actually CARE about the people and what is best for them.
are you kidding?!?
Just another State in Eric Holder’s plan to redistrict red and purple States.
Brain Laundry
If you really look into this it was started by a suit from The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania after Trump won. It has to do with a map that was created done to reflect the 2010 census and went unchallenged in 2011. Now we are seeing it in the news? This doesn’t seem fishy to anybody, like maybe politicians trying to stack the deck in their favor? Seems like Wolf is in on it, but is trying to look like the good guy because he had until Thursday to make a decision. Gotta love how they project their own intentions with buzzwords like “Gerrymandering” when that is exactly what they are after.
Phd
If you read the reported analysis it says – only plan worse than this is the current district map – nice burn Moon Duchin, Ph.D.
Tim
Where did you find that? Can you provide a link please?
CW Tucci
Each person is allowed one vote. No matter where you live you can vote only once. Each vote should count. Cutting areas of the population into districts ignores each individual’s vote.
Joe
They are already in districts
Natalie
Are you referring to the popular vote? If so, compare that to a popularity contest at a high school. The Electoral College is based on the popular votes of many diverse areas, so maybe your popular kid won over at one school with a higher population living in a nucleus of the same beliefs with no real worries and lost at the others that are all dealing with leaking roofs. It is a brilliant principal when laying the foundation of a multi-district union. I wouldn’t want the upper class that mock us and call the best parts of our country “fly over states” choosing for me when they just got the luck of the draw or are haplessly greedier than most of us should accept as normal. None of them moved to Canada. Big surprise.
Weasel
“Partisan gerrymandering weakens citizen power, promotes gridlock and stifles meaningful reform”….which is exactly what you are doing Wolfie! What a loser, has done nothing for the good of the people…he needs to be ousted from office at election time.
jenna
You do understand that this is a rejection of attempted gerrymandering, right?
Governor Wolfbait
Once the steaming Wolfbait is voted out, then it will be easier to accomplish. May as well wait until next year to try and get it passed, stop wasting time and resources now, focus on supporting the alternative candidates for governor.
coach
vote repulican
coach
sorry republican
Go Hilary
Still being dumb ass lol
COLEY
Are you saying that once Governor Wolf’s term is up, passing a law that endorses “cheating” as a way to elect Republican candidates will be easier, as if cheating in order to get your party elected is a good thing? Hmm :/ Its apparent “The Big Orange Disaster” is setting a fine example for his sheeple.
coach
Oh brother
coach
watch out for (go Hilary) its is a stalker that sits home dwelling on the fact HRC didn’t win even after a year.
Go Hilary
No stalker just stating the truth you can’t handle
coach
you must be possessed im not even joking, just leave me alone and swallow your pride for a change and come to realization and stop being a hater just stop already Geezz, I will pray for you.
Go Hilary
Not hater just stating facts not my fault your shallow and don’t believe in reality trump is leading you down wrong path you have as much time as I do apperantly because you answer to much on here you need to open your eyes and become democratic
coach
oh hell no there left wing, are you male or female, you seem like a female. cant reason with you at all
Go Hilary
All male here you must be gay proud and have rainbows all over because you act like a gay with your followings if your a male man up and grow some balls look what trump is doing nothing for the people your republican blind
mopar driver
I love how the demented are still butt hurt from Hillaries loss and can’t understand why even a year later .
Go Hilary
Guess I got the better of coach he must be gay no comments back see Hilary prevails good
mopar driver
Did you expect honesty from our reps?
Go Hilary
That’s republicans for you hahaha