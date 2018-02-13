Governor Rejects Republican Redistricting Map

Posted 12:19 pm, February 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:43PM, February 13, 2018

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf has announced he is rejecting a Republican proposal to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional district map.

Wolf calls the GOP plan “partisan” and “gerrymandered.”

Now the state Supreme Court can create its own version after it ruled the current congressional districts are unconstitutional.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

