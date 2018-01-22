× State Congressional District Map Ruled Unconstitutional by PA Supreme Court

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that the current Congressional redistricting map is unconstitutional and must be redrawn before the state primary election in May.

The 4-3 ruling was issued Monday in response to a lawsuit.

The court ruling says the state General Assembly must submit a new plan for congressional districts that satisfies the requirements of the state constitution to the governor before February 9, and if the governor accepts the plan, it must go to the Supreme Court by February 15.

The new redistricting plan will be in place by February 19 for use in the May primary elections.