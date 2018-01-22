State Congressional District Map Ruled Unconstitutional by PA Supreme Court
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that the current Congressional redistricting map is unconstitutional and must be redrawn before the state primary election in May.
The 4-3 ruling was issued Monday in response to a lawsuit.
The court ruling says the state General Assembly must submit a new plan for congressional districts that satisfies the requirements of the state constitution to the governor before February 9, and if the governor accepts the plan, it must go to the Supreme Court by February 15.
The new redistricting plan will be in place by February 19 for use in the May primary elections.
4 comments
Proletariat
This is fantastic news. The current ratio of 13 Red to 5 Blue does not properly represent Pennsylvania at all thanks to the ridiculous gerrymandering that we have been suffering under. Thankfully by having a Dem Gov and Dem majority Supreme Court the new map should be fair and rational for the population.
Pocono pete
We need all red actually.
True Republican
RELEASE THE MEMO NOW! REDRAW JAIL SELLS BLUE NOT OUR GOVERNMENT! RELEASE THE FISA ABUSES, THAT ARE WORSE THAN WATERGATE, NOW!
Jack Irvin
our criminal government should be unconstitutional, oh, thats right it is, Scumbag corporate owned politicians