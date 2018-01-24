× Voluntary Evacuation in Duryea

DURYEA — Roads are blocked and a voluntary evacuation request has been issued in Duryea as ice jams are causing rivers in the area to back up.

The Duryea borough manager has declared a state of emergency and advises those who were flooded in 2011 to be aware of the potential of flooding.

Borough officials said those with no place to stay, can go to Sacred Heart Church or call 570-457-1721 for any other information.

Check river and stream levels here.

Get the latest flood watches and warnings here.